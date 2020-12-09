VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Exane Derivatives raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth $286,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 6,977.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

