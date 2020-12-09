Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Varex Imaging worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Varex Imaging by 55.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $656.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

