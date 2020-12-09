Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $178.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

VAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $174.61 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.99. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $3,823,422. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

