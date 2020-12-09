Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Veeco Instruments worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VECO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $899.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

