VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in VeriSign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in VeriSign by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in VeriSign by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $206.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.45. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total transaction of $1,233,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,145,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,302 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

