Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,046 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of OraSure Technologies worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.40 million, a PE ratio of -449.85 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

