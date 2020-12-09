Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,260.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 42.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 450.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTX stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.10. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $73.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

