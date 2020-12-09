Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

