Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after purchasing an additional 406,882 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $158,762.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $158,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $612,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

