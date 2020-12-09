Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,154 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,981,000 after buying an additional 1,993,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in UDR by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,030,000 after buying an additional 786,455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,653,000 after buying an additional 684,973 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in UDR by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,214,000 after buying an additional 542,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in UDR by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 652,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 517,947 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

