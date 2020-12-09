Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 807.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 145,717 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 22.6% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 81,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

PKOH stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $400.56 million, a PE ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

