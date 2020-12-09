Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 1,663.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of National CineMedia worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 230,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 36,449 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $311.16 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.36. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

