Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cara Therapeutics worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $231,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $30,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,700.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,799 shares of company stock valued at $407,584. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $742.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

