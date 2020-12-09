Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Howard Bancorp worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,269,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 96,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 150.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

