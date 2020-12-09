Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $529,000 Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 86.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after purchasing an additional 529,140 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

