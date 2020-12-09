Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $538,000 Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,046,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,572 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

