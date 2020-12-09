Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $619,000 Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $643,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of CVET opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,499 shares of company stock worth $772,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

