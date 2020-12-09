Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $639,000 Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 354.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MUR opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.35. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

