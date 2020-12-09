Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $647,000 Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Outdoors worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $83,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $249,151.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,943 shares of company stock valued at $848,395 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $889.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.97.

JOUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.