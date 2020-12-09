Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $651,000 Stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Matrix Service worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Matrix Service by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 105,904 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 369,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 211,817 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $262.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

