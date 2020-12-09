Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $659,000 Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 48.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,294 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,768,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 70,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LZB opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.20.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

