Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $553,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 73.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fastly by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fastly by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 162.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $332,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,188,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $7,577,563.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,264,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,605 shares of company stock valued at $80,368,814 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

NYSE FSLY opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

