Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $583,000 in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Lindblad Expeditions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.34. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

