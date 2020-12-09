Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $599,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. CNB Bank grew its holdings in NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSE:NIO opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 2.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.70 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

