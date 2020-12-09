Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Graham by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Graham by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total transaction of $2,051,974.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,175.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,126 shares of company stock worth $5,542,008. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GHC stock opened at $451.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $655.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.66 and its 200 day moving average is $399.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

