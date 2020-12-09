Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Employers worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Employers during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Employers by 414.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Employers by 16.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,165.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,774 shares of company stock worth $308,307. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE EIG opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.22. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

