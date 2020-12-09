Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,368,185 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,830,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,368,185 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Apple worth $1,601,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

