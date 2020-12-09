Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 928 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 62.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

