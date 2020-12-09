Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

