Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NYSE GNK opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.