Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MSG Networks by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 909,750 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in MSG Networks by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in MSG Networks by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in MSG Networks by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of MSGN opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $706.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

