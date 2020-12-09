Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,014 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 461,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.