Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,789 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Truist Financial raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of HAIN opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

