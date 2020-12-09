Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,094 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

