Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,217 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Home Bancorp worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBCP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBCP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

