Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.34 million. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

