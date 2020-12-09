Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

NOVT opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.45. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

