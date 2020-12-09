Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,533 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $491,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $292,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,953 shares of company stock worth $5,552,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.