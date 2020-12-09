Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,621 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 41,621 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Continental Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Continental Resources by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 31,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Continental Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 769,235 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.