Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $48,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 48,939.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 642,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,425,000 after purchasing an additional 641,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after purchasing an additional 267,884 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,512,000 after purchasing an additional 264,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $444,358 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

