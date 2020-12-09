Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 755 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,545,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after acquiring an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,842,000 after acquiring an additional 63,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 219,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.00. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

