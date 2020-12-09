Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $551,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $106,636.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,894,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,585,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,120 shares of company stock worth $14,611,436. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eXp World stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 183.29 and a beta of 3.52.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

