Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In related news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 90 countries.

