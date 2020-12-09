Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS stock opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $214.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.