VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.69. 3,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 10,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.