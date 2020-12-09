Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce sales of $316.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.53 million and the highest is $317.40 million. Vonage posted sales of $309.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vonage.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -89.46, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Vonage has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

