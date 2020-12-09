VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Trading 5.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.79. 2,508,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,532,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Specifically, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

The company has a market cap of $300.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 4,061.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 935,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

