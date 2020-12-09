Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 308.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

