Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 105.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.87% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,430,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $216.91 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $137.51 and a 52-week high of $273.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.93.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

