Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$4.75

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$4.35 on Monday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,333,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,763,914.28. Insiders purchased a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966 over the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

